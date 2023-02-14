DIG discusses law and order

Islamabad: Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday met his subordinates after joining his office as Deputy Inspector General (DIG)/CPO Operations Islamabad.

According to the issued press release, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took char­ge of his post as DIG/CPO Operations he was previously posted as CPO Rawalpindi. After taking charge of his post as DIG/CPO, he visited the branches and held an introductory meeting with the staff. While addressing the officers Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has stated that we all were duty-bound to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of the common citizens. “It should be clear to all that we all have to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of citizens, perform our duties responsibly and efficiently, and in this process, no one, including me, is above the law” he reiterated.