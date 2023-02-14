Combating eating disorders, promoting body positivity through fashion

Islamabad: During the past few years, the prevalence of eating disorders has increased in Pakistan. Eating disorders are not a lifestyle choice, a diet gone wrong or a cry for attention. This was aid by Dr Madeeha Malik, the chief executive of Cynatax Health Project Pvt Ltd. The project is first of its kind in Pakistan, which organized a fashion show at a local hotel for overweight female and the effort earned a positive and inspiring response.

Dr Madeeha Malik said that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that affect approximately millions of individuals in our country and still remain undiagnosed. “Early intervention efforts aimed to increase body acceptance and promote body positivity can reduce disordered eating symptoms as well as help to create an environment that encourages healthy recovery,” she added.

The project is the first female pharmacist-led contract research organization and corporate firm which organised its annual fashion show titled ‘Body Positivity Fashion Runway: Combating Eating Disorders and Breaking the Stereotypes’ show in collaboration with the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry the other day. The fashion show was the second in a series with the last one organised in 2022 with support from US Embassy. The international advocacy partners for the event were Academy of Eating Disorders USA, National Eating Disorders Alliance USA and World Eating Disorders Action Day USA.

MoU were signed at the event with various national organizations including American Lycetuff School, Rainbow Obesity and Eating Disorders Treatment Centre and Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry for becoming implementation partners for body positivity campaign in Pakistan. The event showcased women entrepreneurs from fashion industry promoting body positivity and showcasing their dresses using real men, women and children.

CEO Cyntax Health Projects Prof. Dr. Madeeha Malik highlighted that the fashion show was aimed at break the stereotypes of ideal body image and will help in creating awareness that body dysmorphia and body image dissatisfaction are real issues and we need to fight them to help promote safe recovery. The Guest of Honors for the event were Mr. Jason Inslee from Procurement Department of US Embassy Pakistan and Ms. Staci MacCorkle, Economic Officer from US Embassy Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Madeeha Malik launched a new range of 20 products of Cyntax Organic skincare brand Mady Organics and also launched a new initiative FemPure, an organic hygiene kit for women. Mr. Jason and Ms. Stacy appreciated the efforts of Cyntax for promoting awareness of eating disorders through research and initiatives involving community participation. The event was attended by members from US Embassy, UN Women, executives from Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry, business community, healthcare professionals and women entrepreneurs.