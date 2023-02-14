ECP seeks meeting with governor for Punjab polls

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday decided to discuss with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman a date for elections in the province and sought time from him for February 14.



The commission met here with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair. The meeting was also attended by members, ECP secretary and other senior officials. According to a brief statement issued after the meeting, “An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting considered the implementation of the Lahore High Court order of February 10”.

The ECP has requested the governor to give adequate time for a meeting on February 14 to discuss a date for Punjab Assembly elections and necessary communication has been issued in this regard.

The commission has appointed its special secretary and director-general (law) under the chairmanship of the former to consult the governor on its behalf. They will brief the ECP so that it can consider the future course of action.

On February 13, the Lahore High Court had accepted a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and ordered the electoral body to immediately announce a date for Punjab Assembly elections. The court said the ECP was bound to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly, and therefore, the election schedule should be released immediately.

“The ECP is directed to announce a date for elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab immediately with a notification after consultation with the governor, the constitutional head of the province, and ensure that elections are held within 90 days in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution,” the verdict added.

On its part, the ECP on Friday also considered President Arif Alvi’s letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, deliberated constitutional and legal implications of the letter of February 8, its constitutional and legal implications and constitutional and legal responsibilities of the commission.

The ECP also considered the Ministry of Interior’s letter of February 8, which said that in view of the deteriorating law and order in the country and the war against terrorism, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces could not be provided for election duties.

Moreover, the ECP considered the economic situation in the country, as written to it by the Finance Division and the unavailability of required funds for conducting elections. The ministry had urged the ECP to defer the request for the provision of funds. Likewise, the meeting had discussed security concerns and other factors which are necessary for the peaceful conduct of elections.