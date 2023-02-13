ECP to consult Punjab governor for provincial polls' date

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a Lahore High Court order, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday decided to consult Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman regarding the date of general elections in the province.

The decision to approach the governor, according to a statement, was taken during a meeting presided by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The electoral authority stated that the provincial top court's judgement on general polls in Punjab was discussed during the high-level meeting.

“As per the honourable court’s order, the election commission has requested the Punjab governor to hold a meeting on February 14 to consult on the date for the general elections for the Punjab Assembly,” the ECP's statement read, adding that the “important letter” has been dispatched to the governor.

A three-member delegation headed by the ECP secretary — including the special secretary and director general law — will meet the governor and then brief the commission so that a future course of action can be decided.

ECP's meeting today was held following the verdict that was issued by LHC last week.

The high court had directed the ECP to ensure that polls in Punjab are held within 90 days.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit.

The PTI moved the high court after repeatedly demanding that the election commission issue the dates for the elections in Punjab. The party dissolved the provincial assembly on January 14.

"...the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, being the constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution," the judgment read.