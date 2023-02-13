Fact Check: IK’s travel cost from Banigala to office over five times higher than Panagah’s total expenditure

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addresses long march participants via video link. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Panahgahs (shelter homes) were projected as Imran Khan’s trademark project to show how much he cares for the poor. However, the documents reveal his travel cost from his residence (Banigala) to the Prime Minister House was over five times higher than the total expenditure of these shelter homes.

As per the documents, a total of 39 Ehsas Panagahs were established across the country under the supervision of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM). The programme was mainly focused on quality service delivery to the shelter-less persons, by taking care of multiple aspects, including healthcare, safe/secure living environment, hygienic food, etc, in a respectable manner. Since inception of the programme, 39 Ehsaas Panahgahs are functional. So far, an amount of Rs183.015 million has been utilised up to March FY2022.

Moreover, the PBM procured food vehicles to deliver the foods by donors. Since the inception of “Ehsas Koi Bhooka na Soye” Programme (EKBNS), 40 food vehicles were functional. According to official documents, an amount of Rs161.088 million has been utilised till March FY2022. Compared to the expenditure incurred for the welfare of the poor, Imran Khan’s travelling to and from his residence to office cost Rs984 million to the national exchequer. After coming into power, the PDM government released the details of Imran Khan’s helicopter expenditure.

According to the documents released by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in April last year, the travelling expenses of former prime minister Imran Khan amounted to Rs472.36 million. Whereas, the maintenance of the helicopter had cost more than the travel expenses – Rs511.995 million.

According to these documents, from August 2018 to December 2018, Imran’s travelling expenditure was Rs37.93 million. Similarly, Khan’s travelling cost Rs131.94 million in 2019, Rs143.55 million in 2020, Rs123.8 million in 2021 and Rs35.14 million from January to March 2022.

Apart from the travel expenses, the budget documents show that the electricity bill of the Prime Minister’s House and Secretariat for the fiscal year 2018-19 only was Rs149.19 million.