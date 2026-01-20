AI Horror: 4 in 5 young workers fear 'AI could replace their jobs,' says report

The AI fever is real, as the world is changing rapidly the Artificial Intelligence fever is growing as well.

The AI push has taken grip over all most every sector.

Randstad survey disclosed on Tuesday, January 20,2026 shows that young workers are most worried about AI affecting their jobs.

The new survey had shown the fear and anxiety of uncertainty of jobs among young employments.

According to the recent survey, four in five workers believe artificial intelligence is going to impact their daily tasks at the workplace, with Gen Z among those most concerned as companies increasingly rely on AI chatbots and automation.

Moreover, Job vacancies requiring "AI agent" skills have surged by 1,587%, Randstad said in its yearly "Workmonitor" report, with survey data suggesting that AI and automation are increasingly replacing low-complexity, transactional roles.

Randstad, opens new tab, one of the world's largest recruitment agencies, surveyed 27,000 workers and 1,225 employers and covered more than 3 million job postings across 35 markets for the report.

Why it matters?

Labour markets are under immense pressure as corporations around the globe ramp up job cuts.

AI-focused tech firms have started to replace jobs with automation, even as most companies still await tangible returns from an exceptional investment boom into AI that will shape the business world for years to come.

Randstad CEO Sander van 't Noordende expressed,"What we generally see amongst employees is that they are enthusiastic about AI ... but they may also be sceptical in the sense that companies want what companies always want; they want to save costs and increase efficiency,"

"Gen Z is the most concerned generation, while Baby Boomers show greater self-assurance and are the least worried about AI’s impact and their ability to adapt," the survey report said.

Fear escalates

Nearly half of the workers interviewed, fear the nascent technology stands to benefit corporations more than the workforce, the data showed.

There is also a discrepancy with how employers and workers view business performance.

Around 95% of surveyed employers forecast growth for this year, while only 51% of employees shared this optimism, according to the report.

Well, it may be true to some extent but there are still few creative jobs and hand skills that AI may not replace and Gen Z has also started switching their profession according to new fear.