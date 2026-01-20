Japan unveils anti-ship missile with ‘barrel-roll’ evasion to outsmart defenses

Japan has unveiled its new anti-ship missile equipped with “barrel-roll” evasion to dodge enemy defenses in the midst of regional tensions and treacherous geopolitical landscape.

The Japanese authorities tested the new long-range anti-ship cruise missile, which is referred to as the “island defense missile” or simply the “New SSM.”

In a video, the missile can be seen executing a series of barrel rolls, giving it leverage to outsmart defences and evade close-in gun systems.

The work on the New SSM has been in progress since 2023. Now Japan is locked in rift with China over Taiwan remarks, making the testing of the missile the need of the hour. The missile would be the first of a modular family of highly advanced cruise missiles.

The key features of New SSM

In the current form, the New SSM is powered by a single XKJ301-1 turbofan engine based on KHI’s KJ300 design.

The missile would be equipped with Terminal phase spiral manoeuvres to dodge CIWS. The range, although not confirmed yet, would exceed that of the Type 12 anti-ship cruise missile. An upgraded Type 12 can hit targets between 560 and 620 miles away.

The long-range missile will be launchable from land, ship, and aircraft,, like from tactical jets like the F-2 and larger types like the P-1 maritime patrol plane.

The weapon also possesses a number of stealthy features, including a chine line and heavily serrated panels and angled edges. It also comes in S-shaped design, which is a feature of stealth missiles.

According to officials, the flight tests are already underway and the mass production is expected to start in 2027.