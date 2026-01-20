King Charles receives 'delightful' royal baby news

Flora Vesterberg announces she is pregnant with her first baby on social media

King Charles has received a good news about arrival of a royal baby as the royal family member Flora Vesterberg has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband of Timothy Vesterberg.

Flora Vesterberg is King Charles cousin.

According to the Daily Mail, Flora, is 62nd in line to the throne, and is the granddaughter of the late Queen's Elizabeth II's cousin, Princess Alexandra.

She took to Instagram and shared a photo with husband Timothy to announce she is pregnant with her first baby.

Flora said, “Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We’re truly over the moon.”

She gave the photo credit to her father, saying “Photograph by my father James Ogilvy.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Her mother, Julia Ogilvy, commented: “So much love from very excited grandparents!”

“Such wonderful, happy news! Congratulations to you both xxx,” a friend said.

Other fan said, “Congrats Flora! How exciting for you!! And how awesome for Princess A to have a great-grandchild on the way!!”

As per the Daily Mail, the PhD student, is the first royal to speak openly about being diagnosed with autism.

Flora lives with her husband in London, where he works as a director of a private equity investment firm.