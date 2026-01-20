King Charles receives 'delightful' royal baby news
King Charles cousin Flora, is 62nd in line to the throne
King Charles has received a good news about arrival of a royal baby as the royal family member Flora Vesterberg has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband of Timothy Vesterberg.
Flora Vesterberg is King Charles cousin.
According to the Daily Mail, Flora, is 62nd in line to the throne, and is the granddaughter of the late Queen's Elizabeth II's cousin, Princess Alexandra.
She took to Instagram and shared a photo with husband Timothy to announce she is pregnant with her first baby.
Flora said, “Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We’re truly over the moon.”
She gave the photo credit to her father, saying “Photograph by my father James Ogilvy.”
Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.
Her mother, Julia Ogilvy, commented: “So much love from very excited grandparents!”
“Such wonderful, happy news! Congratulations to you both xxx,” a friend said.
Other fan said, “Congrats Flora! How exciting for you!! And how awesome for Princess A to have a great-grandchild on the way!!”
As per the Daily Mail, the PhD student, is the first royal to speak openly about being diagnosed with autism.
Flora lives with her husband in London, where he works as a director of a private equity investment firm.
-
Meghan’s UK return as ‘successful businesswoman’ will put pressure on Kate Middleton
-
King Charles breaks cover amid Prince Harry's presence in Britain
-
Real reason King, William, Kate have arranged to avoid Harry during UK trip
-
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry returns to UK without Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
-
'Disgraced' Andrew gets away with major double standard over Royal Lodge
-
King Charles' decision 'not good look' for Prince Harry amid UK court case
-
Prince William 'furious' at Meghan Markle, Harry
-
King Charles risks facing backlash as his punishment not enough for Andrew