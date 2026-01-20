Meghan’s UK return as ‘successful businesswoman’ will put pressure on Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s return to the UK as a successful businesswoman could put pressure on Kate Middleton and other senior royals, an insider claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex may accompany her husband Prince Harry for an Invictus Games event marking the countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Games.

It would mark Meghan’s first UK appearance since 2022 with sources saying her ability to control the narrative are expected to dominate attention.

A source claimed she would most likely create comparisons with other members of the royal family, particularly the Princess of Wales.

"She will not come back as a sidelined duchess. She will arrive as a successful Californian business figure, and that changes the dynamic completely,” an insider said of her appearance.

"That confidence is what rattles people. It is the sense that she feels vindicated over quitting The Firm,” they added.

"She understands visuals better than almost anyone in that family. Gardens, children, food, fashion – she knows exactly how to generate images that travel, and that have the power to upset the royals."

"That is why there is talk of chaos,” a royal insider said, adding that the royals know that when “Meghan arrives, everything becomes louder, faster, and more complicated.”

“Staff across several households are already preparing for disruption. This will be utter chaos and everyone is already bracing themselves for the 'full Meghan experience' when it comes to the headlines that will come out of this."

"William and Catherine will feel the shockwaves first. Every appearance becomes a comparison, every gesture parsed. It is exhausting, and they know what is coming."