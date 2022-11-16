PTI to 'sit back and watch' govt decide next army chief: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addresses long march participants via video link. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said PTI will sit back and watch, as the coalition government selects the next army chief in the coming days.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Khan alleged that he wants to appoint someone as the chief of army staff to ensure his protection.

"Let them do what they want. Nawaz wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests. No COAS will go against the nation's interests," the PTI chief said during a meeting with the senior journalists in the provincial capital.

Shedding light on the ongoing Toshakana saga, Khan said: "The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it]," PTI chairman said.

A day earlier, Dubai-based businessman, Umar Farooq Zahoor spilt beans about buying Toshakana gifts — presented to the former prime minister by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman — from Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar.

The gifts also included an expensive Graff wristwatch — worth at least Rs2 billion — to him. Zahoor said that he has evidence to back his claims.

'Good relations to be maintained with America in national interest'

Regarding the alleged cypher and his claims regarding the United States' involvement in his ouster in April following a no-confidence motion, the PTI chief said that his statement in relation to the US was wrongly presented.

"I spoke about prioritising national interest over my own. America toppled my government, but good relations will be maintained with them due to national interest," the former premier said.

Commenting on an invitation received to conduct negotiations, the PTI chairman said: "Message of negotiations is being sent to us, but we responded seeking an election date. Free and fair election is the only solution to all the crisis."

Khan, when speaking about PTI's long march, said that the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' movement is showing its effects.

"The nation's awareness and movement stands strongly against the imported government. Attempts to bend the nation through oppression, fascism, and by violation constitutional rights are failing," Khan said, adding that a murder attempt on him to clear the way also fell flat.

The PTI chief also reiterated his stance on the need for rule of law in the country to ensure progress.

"Rule of law ensures an independent nation, which takes the country toward progress," Khan maintained.