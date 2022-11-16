Toshakhana exposé: Details of Imran Khan's costly gifts sold off to Dubai-based businessman

The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — Exclusive photo by author

In a major setback to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's narrative, Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that an expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the former prime minister, was sold to him.

Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire, claims he has evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi — also known as Farah Gogi, who is a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — with the help of former federal minister Shahzad Akbar for 7.5 million dirhams in cash.

The revelation was made by the businessman during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", where he also showed evidence of the purchase as well as all the Toshakhana gifts he owns now.



In an affidavit, Zahoor said: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as Per Cnic) House No D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently Residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) do hereby solemnly affirm and declare on oath that I was introduced to Ms Farhat Shahzadi by Mr Shehzad Akbar and bought the following ornaments, jewellery SET 2 by Graff from Ms Farhat Shahzadi having CNIC No 35201-2625741-8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid as cash”.



The gifts mentioned in the affidavit include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map.

A PTI source said that Farhat Shahzadi has denied any involvement in the deal. She has not made any public statement but Shahzad Akbar took to Twitter to deny allegations made against him.



Shahzad Akbar said he had never met or spoken to Zahoor. He said that Zahoor registered a case against him in Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station.