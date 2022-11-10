- PTI resumes long march from Wazirabad today (Thursday).
- Resumption comes after brief pause following assassination attempt on party chair Imran Khan.
- March will restart from same point in Wazirabad where Imran Khan came under an attack on Nov 3.
Thursday Nov 10 2022 | 09:32 AM
PTI long march not to create hurdles in MBS visit: Qureshi
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the participants of long march would not create obstacles to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS).
He said in a statement that Mohamed bin Salman would discuss the prospects of Saudi investment in Pakistan, oil refinery and other projects, which were launched during the PTI government’s tenure.
Thursday Nov 10 2022 | 09:30 AM
JUI-F files plea against PTI’s long march in SC
In yet another petition, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza Wednesday claimed PTI Chairman Imran Khan seems to be on a collision course with the institutions of Pakistan as the PTI is once again carrying out its “long march” to Islamabad, reported Geo News.
Senator Murtaza, in his plea filed with the SC, has made federal and provincial governments, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party respondents. JUI-F’s petition prayed to the top court to ensure the basic rights of people were not violated during the long march.
Thursday Nov 10 2022 | 09:29 AM
Leaders meet at Imran residence: PTI long march resumes today
PTI's top leadership met at the Zaman Park residence of party Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday and chalked out a strategy for the second phase of the party’s long march, which will resume from Wazirabad on Thursday (today).
The meeting, chaired by former prime minister Imran Khan, was attended by PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Ayub Khan and others.
Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Adviser to Chief Minister on Home Affairs, briefed the meeting about the security measures taken by the government for the long march, which would resume from the same point in Wazirabad where Imran Khan came under an attack on Nov 3.
