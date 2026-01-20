How Brooklyn Beckham 'mentor' Prince Harry inspiring him to speak against family?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola sparked up a friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Brooklyn Beckham apparently followed in the footsteps of his ‘mentor’ Prince Harry to stood up for himself and his wife.

The sources made this claim to Woman’s Day after Brooklyn's shocking claims about his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

The insider said, “Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor these days. He really looks up to him, and admires the way he’s stood up for himself and his wife. It’s got him fired up to do the same thing.”

The close confidant added, “Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is very appealing.”

As per media reports, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola sparked up a friendship with Meghan and Harry as they notably attended the same party as the royals in 2025.

The Telegraph recently reported they bonded with Meghan and Harry over their “common ground”, with a source claiming that Brooklyn and Nicola found the royal couple to be “particularly kind, caring and generous”.

Following Brooklyn’s statement a source tells the Woman’s Day, following the path of Harry, “He just wants to get his side of the story on the record. It’s likely he’ll do a TV interview first and then, depending on how that goes, follow it up with a book.”

Meghan and Harry could certainly help Brooklyn make that happen with their own experience.

“Brooklyn feels like his side of the story has never been told,” the source added.