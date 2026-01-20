Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned 2026 will be 'a big test' for them

A royal expert has claimed that 2026 is expected to be a big test for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Rupert Bell said that the year would be challenging for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they navigate ongoing challenges in their lives, including difficulty retaining staff and business-related problems.

However, host Mark Dolan noted how Meghan recently shared an Instagram video of themselves dancing barefoot in their garden, captioned “when 2026 feels just like 2016.”

He said it was a loving moment that highlights their close bond despite their limited social circle.

Responding to it, Bell said, “Yes, it's always clear that they are the most loved-up couple the world has ever seen. Well, they may be, and I'm nervous, you hope they are, but they spend a lot of time in each other's pocket because they haven't got many other people to go and see.”

“So I'm glad that they are, but this will be a big test for Harry,” he added. “It's going to be an interesting year for the Sussexes, particularly when it comes to keeping members of staff longer than about six weeks, which seems to be a recurring problem.”

“They've announced that they have gone back to an agency to help with communication, because their 2025 strategy never seemed to work particularly well.

“Their ability to keep staff is a big question mark against past allegations of bullying when they were members of the royal family, and those allegations seem to be occasionally surfacing now from America.”

“It's not a good look, but the one thing they do try to portray is that they have the squeakiest clean marriage of all and are the most loved-up couple in Montecito. At least, let's say, that's true.”