David Beckham gives telling reaction to Brooklyn’s public complaints

David Beckham awkwardly dodges question about Brooklyn’s statement

David Beckham faced an awkward moment when he was asked about his estranged son, Brooklyn, on Thursday morning.

David, 50, stepped out for the first time after Brooklyn tookt he family feud public. The aspiring chef alleged that his parents have been trying since day one to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, among many other claims.

The former football star was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Sky News asked him: "David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?"

In response, the dad-of-four turned and walked away.

As he walked, he was asked, "David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?" he opted out of responding at all.

Meanwhile, his son took to Instagram Stories to detail the reasons for his fall out with his parents.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he began in a lengthy statement, adding, "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

He alleged that his parents put "brand Beckham" first, with "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships".

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out," he added.

In a bombshell claim, he wrote, "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," he added.