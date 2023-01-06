LHC bars ECP from removing Imran as PTI chief

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on Friday, April 8, 2022. — Instagram/Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as PTI Chairman in pursuance of the verdict issued in the Toshakhana case.

The court has issued notices to the attorney-general of Pakistan and ECP and adjourned the hearing till January 11. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had moved the LHC, challenging the ECP notice seeking to remove him as the party chairman. It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan had initiated the process to remove Imran Khan as the PTI Chairman in the light of its verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Imran’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the ECP did not have the authority to remove someone from the position of party chairman, saying that it did not fall within the commission’s jurisdiction. The court asked the counsel for Imran if the ECP verdict had been challenged in a court of law. Zafar responded by saying that the party had approached the Islamabad High Court but the case had not yet been decided.

On the other hand, the counsel for the ECP argued that the commission had issued the verdict in the light of reference forwarded by the National Assembly speaker. He said that the law to disqualify any lawmaker is within the Constitution. After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the hearing till January 11.