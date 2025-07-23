King Charles pens personal statement on major win amid Harry peace talks

King Charles issued a personal message after he received some delightful news as the monarch is set to receive a special invite from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Buckingham Palace released the statement from the monarch in the late hours of Tuesday, following his outing in Suffolk with Queen Camilla. In the message, he sent his best wishes to England’s women football team after a “remarkable” win in the semi-final.

“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A EURO tournament,” Charles wrote.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated,” it continued.

“Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday. Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible. Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more.”

The King signed off the message as Charles R, with the R meaning Rex which is Latin for King.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry’s two senior aides – Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and the Sussexes’s U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire – met with the King’s senior communication secretary, Tobyn Andreae during an informal meeting at a London members-only club.

This was the first time that lines of communication had been opened between the two camps amid the years-long feud.

Many royal sources have expressed optimism over the meeting as a step in the “right direction”. The statement also comes as royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, claimed that while the monarch is “cautious and wary”, he may accept Harry’s invitation to the Invictus Games in Birmingham to be held in 2027.