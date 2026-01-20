OpenAI plans first ChatGPT device for 2026

OpenAI to announces first ChatGPT-powered device

OpenAI, the AI research company, is set to announce its first ChatGPT-powered device in the second half of 2026. The company has not revealed exact details about the design or features, but insiders suggest it will be an innovative audio gadget.

The gadget is intended to bring ChatGPT to life by helping users respond and perform smart tasks. The OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane confirmed the release of the gadget during the World Economic Forum at Axios House in Davos, Switzerland.

However, Lehane continued, OpenAI is expected to roll out numerous devices in 2026. Devices will be among the key offerings this year, in the plural form, not 'device' but 'devices'. The sale timeline is still being considered, as explained by Lehane.

This news follows OpenAI’s partnership in 2024 with Jony Ive, the former lead designer for Apple, as well as the acquisition of his startup in 2025, hinting that OpenAI has plans for high-end designs.

Rumours are circulating about the first product, which has been codenamed “Sweatpea”, and it may take the form of an audio device to compete with AirPods. This product may come with an “egg stone” case and “pill-shaped” headphones, which are designed to sit behind the ear.

According to sources, it will be equipped with a 2 nm Exynos chip from Samsung and made by Foxconn, a firm that makes iPhones and Google Pixel smartphones. Other leaks have hinted at alternative designs, including a pen-shaped audio gadget.