From Chagos Islands to Greenland Trump flags national security risks: Here’s why

Donald Trump has criticized the UK government for its “stupidity” and “weakness” over its plan to transfer the ownership of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The deal also includes handing over the US air base of Diego Gracia, slamming Britain for jeopardizing national security in the Indian Ocean.

While taking to X, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social post, “Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

This is the very first time Trump has attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to give away the sovereignty of the island.

Previously in May, the US State of Secretary Marco Rubio welcomed the historic agreement” between Britain and Mauritius, backed by the Trump administration.

‘Act of Stupidity’ & Russia and China Threat

Trump continued, “There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness.”

“The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” he added.

The archipelago is often described as the “footprint of freedom” or “unsinkable aircraft” due to its unique and strategic position as it is equidistant from East Africa, the Middle East, and the Southeast Asia.

China sees the Indian Ocean important for its energy security as it imports 80 percent of its oil and LNG through the Ocean. Moreover, China is also a major economic partner and creditor to Mauritius, thereby invoking the fear of China’s dominance.

Russia also possesses interests in the Chagos Islands as part of its broader ambition to return as a “great power” in the Indian Ocean and to rival western hegemony.

UK government response to criticism

The UK government spokesman commented, “The UK will never compromise on our national security. We acted because the base on Diego Garcia was under threat after court decisions undermined our position and would have prevented it operating as intended in future.”

“It has been publicly welcomed by the US, Australia and all other Five Eyes allies, as well as key international partners including India, Japan and South Korea,” he said.

Importance of Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia holds a significant importance due to its strategic position. Being situated along major international trade routes between Asia and Africa in the Indian Ocean, the military base allows the US to ward off the potential threats.

Being equipped with cutting-edge facilities, the base hosts a deep-water port capable of berthing aircraft carriers, a long runway that enables deep-strike operations, advanced satellite communication facilities, satellite-tracking infrastructure, and a Navy Support Facility, and is home to 16 separate commands.

Key details of Chagos Island deal

The deal was signed in May, 2025. Under the agreement, the UK handed over the sovereignty of Chagos Archipelago, while ensuring the smooth functioning of the joint US-UK military base on Diego Gracia along with uninterrupted operations.

The UK shall have full responsibility for the defence and security of Diego Garcia. The duration of the agreement would be 99 years, which could be extended by another 40 years.

Mauritanian Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam hailed it “as a great victory for the Mauritian nation”, saying that 60 years after independence, “the United Kingdom must now return our full sovereignty.”