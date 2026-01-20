Threads overtakes X on mobile users: Here’s why everyone’s switching

Meta’s social networking app, Threads, is now seeing more daily activity on mobile devices than Elon Musk’s X, signalling a shift in how users interact with social platforms.

According to Similarweb statistics, Threads had registered a mobile user base of approximately 141.5 million in early January 2026, whereas X had only 125 million. Though X leads in terms of desktop browsers, it appears mobile users are shifting to Threads for satisfying their social media needs.

Thread vs X

The growth is not pegged to the recent controversies surrounding X, including how it could misuse an AI feature. This is a reflection of the longer-term Meta strategy.

Threads enjoys promotion across Facebook and Instagram, making it easier for existing users to join. Besides, the app fronts creators and also often rolls out new features to retain users.

Over the past year, Threads has expanded beyond text posts. Today, users can join communities based on topics, send direct messages, share longer-form posts, control content more precisely, and explore disappearing posts.

Early tests and the introduction of interactive features like games have further encouraged users to check in daily. Meta said Threads reached 400 million monthly users in 2025, while daily active users hit 150 million by the end of the year, indicating steady and continued growth.

Threads’ success highlights its mobile-first design, in contrast to X, which maintains strong desktop traffic. In the United States, X still has more daily users, but the gap is narrowing as mobile usage declines.