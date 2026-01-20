Spotify tests Page Match to sync books with audiobooks

Spotify is developing a new feature called Page Match to connect physical books with audiobooks, allowing readers to switch seamlessly between both formats.

Reportedly, the platform tests Page Match as a beta feature inside its mobile app that will allow users to scan a page of a physical book using their phone camera. After which Spotify will jump to the exact matching point in the audiobook. Also, it works in reverse: it shows users the correct page in a physical book based on their current audiobook position.

How does Spotify Page Match work?

Page Match uses optical character recognition algorithms to read text and synchronize it with audio player timelines. Descriptions of Spotify code strings state that Page Match will allow you to “match your progress from the book page to the audiobook and back again.” If it can’t read it, it asks you to scan a different page.

The feature seems to provide compatibility with physical books as well as e-books, but the user needs to unlock or buy the audiobook available on Spotify first. As soon as pairing takes place, the reading progress can be saved in the user’s library for use at a later time.

Spotify Page Match is based on the company’s expanding audiobooks plan. Although Amazon is already integrating e-books with audiobooks, Spotify is going beyond that by incorporating physical books. Spotify Page Match is set to benefit book lovers who read physical copies but listen to audiobooks during their commute or while traveling.

Page Match is most probably going to roll out only in regions where Spotify audiobooks are already launched. These countries include the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and most parts of Europe.