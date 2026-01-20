Brooklyn Beckham's claim about Nicola's wedding ordeal gets challenged

Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell claim gets undercut by expert's account

Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell claim about his mom, Victoria, is seemingly at odds with what an expert said.

In his lengthy statement about the reasons behind his feud with his family, Brooklyn Beckham claimed that Victoria cancelled making Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment.

He wrote that Victoria’s cancellation forced Nicola to "urgently find a new dress."

However, Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, detailed making the dress back in 2022, and her statement contradicts Brooklyn’s.

Hollywood stylist Leslie told Vogue that she took two trips to Valentino's headquarters in Rome to supervise the making of the dress. She also travelled to Miami to be present for the fittings with Nicola.

"It was the ultimate couture experience. The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery," she said at the time.

She also said that the dress was a "year in the making."

Even before Brooklyn’s public statement, reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria always persisted and were centered around her wedding dress issues.

Nicola told Grazia USA, "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mum and said her atelier couldn’t make it." .

"I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

In his statement, Brooklyn also noted that Victoria also sabotaged their wedding dance and danced "very innappropriately on me". He noted that he and Nicola renewed their vows in 2025 to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."