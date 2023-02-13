Qasim seeks to reach international stage through PSL

KARACHI: Karachi Kings all-rounder Qasim Akram eyes top performances in the Pakistan Super League which he thinks will help him rise to international cricket.

“The PSL is very important for me and I eye good performances both with the bat and the ball and will like to help the team record victories. Match-winning performances count as you know a player who performs here goes directly to the Pakistan team,” Qasim told reporters here.

Karachi Kings, the 2020 edition champions, won only one game last season but Qasim said that they have a very good team for the coming league.

“Look, bad patches come. This time we have a very good team and InshaAllah effort will be made to play for the team and win matches,” Qasim said.

“Our combination is very good. All are very good players and this time we will try to play well and play for the team,” said the all-rounder.

Qasim said that he is very much excited to share the dressing room with Australian wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade who arrived on Sunday here to join Kings.

“Look, he (Wade) is the best player and I am very much excited to share dressing room with him,” Qasim said. Qasim said that the PSL is very important as he will get a chance to learn from some of the greats in his side.

“Look there is Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik in the team. I have played with Shoaib bhai before and I have learnt a lot from him. I will also ask Imran Tahir to let me know how I can bring variety in my spin bowling and I think it will help me a lot,” Qasim said.

Qasim wants to beat Peshawar Zalmi in their opener here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

“Babar Azam before this was in our team and now he leads Peshawar Zalmi and we will try to beat them,” Qasim said.

He said that Kings will be benefited by the presence of two experienced campaigners Mohammad Amir and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik.

“Amir is the most experienced bowler and Shoaib Malik is an experienced batsman and the team will be benefited by their presence,” Qasim said.