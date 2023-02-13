CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Spooky Action at a Distance

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amin Gulgee. Titled ‘Spooky Action at a Distance’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Contemplation

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Babar Gull, Farrukh Addnan, Hafsa Nouman, Mahwish Khan, Shameen Arshad, Syed Faraz Ali, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Eman Fatima, Fatema Shahid, Maha Sohail, Naheed Fakhar, Shaukat Ali Khokhar and Zara Asgher. Titled ‘Contemplation’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

12 by Thajba Najeeb

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Thajba Najeeb. Titled ‘12’, the show will run at the gallery until February 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery from February 14 to February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Raqs-e-Haq

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khalid Khan (Kaay). Titled ‘Raqs-e-Haq’, the show will run at the gallery from February 17 to February 21. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Karachi Literature Festival

The Oxford University Press Pakistan is holding the 14th Karachi Literature Festival at the Beach Luxury Hotel from February 17 to February 19. Contact 0336-2334647 for more information.

non(object)

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Affan Baghpati. Titled ‘non(object)’, the show will run at the gallery from February 14 to March 1. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.