Governor lauds Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia for promoting positive image of Pakistan

Graduates of the Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia (JBAA), Karachi, are serving excellently in different fields in over 100 countries and serving as informal ambassadors of Pakistan around the globe.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori stated this on Saturday night while addressing as the chief guest the annual convocation for the foreign students of the JBAA. He appreciated the JBAA for making efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan.

Tessori asked the Sindh government to play its due role in the promotion and advancement of the seminaries engaged in imparting Islamic education to the students in the province. He praised the religious and national services of the founder of JBAA, the late Mufti Muhammad Naeem, saying that now his sons had been carrying forward the noble mission of their late father.

He urged Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, who also attended the event, to visit similar institutions in the province in order to explore ways and means to assist them.

The governor also announced that he would soon host a dinner reception at the Governor House in honour of the foreign graduating students of the JBAA. Also speaking on the occasion, the chancellor of the Ghazali University, Mufti Abdul Rahim, praised the services of the late Mufti Naeem. He said the JBAA founder engaged in unofficial diplomacy to promote a positive and soft image of Pakistan outside.

He added that he wanted to see more progress and development of the JBAA. He told the audience that earlier there were several issues for prospective foreign students of religious seminaries in getting Pakistani visas and after much struggle, visas having a limited validity of one year were issued.

He disclosed that it was only after the recommendation of former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa that foreign students coming to Pakistan started receiving visas having a validity of nine years and it enabled them to earn degrees in the disciplines of Islamic education.

The chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that very soon a delegation of MQM-P leaders would visit the institute to meet its faculty members to get their guidance for serving the city in the best possible manner.

The ceremony was informed that 74 foreign students from 23 different countries were graduating at the convocation. Some 603 Pakistani students were also graduating from the Jamia.