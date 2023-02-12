China’s Yuan Lu wins singles title

ISLAMABAD: Qualifier Yuan Lu (China) stunned a pack of seeded players to win the boys singles title in the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships (Leg-1) at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex following an exciting final

on Saturday.

In a three-set final, Yuan Lu edged Turkish player Cem Atlamis 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take the title. Following the second set hiccup, Yuan Lu gathered momentum to win the closely contested third set to take the title.

In girls' singles, final 7th seed Jinshu Xia (China) upset top seed Zeynep Erbakan (Turkey) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to make it a double crown for his country. She was all over her opponent in the third, making it a one-sided affair.

In the boys' doubles final Pakistani player Huzaima Abdul Rehman pairing with Edward Kruppe (CAN) defeated Daniil Chizhuk (RUS)/Sevastian Tasenkov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2 to win the ITF title.

In the girl's doubles final Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) / Vlada Guryleva(RUS) bt Defne Erbakan (TUR) / Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) 6-2, 6-2 to annex the title.