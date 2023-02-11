Capt Safdar says PMLN dishonoured ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative

ISLAMABAD: PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son -in-law Capt (retd) Safdar had lashed out at the party for voting to give extension to former COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa, which , he claimed dishonoured party narrative of ‘vote ko Izzat do’.

“The party’s narrative of respecting the public mandate (vote ko izzat do) was very strong earlier but we dishonoured it the day we voted for the extension of (former) army chief General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa,” he added.

When asked why Nawaz Sharif did not oppose the extension, Safdar said that PMLN supreme leader was misled. “Some people went to Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the benefits [of giving extension]... Nawaz Sharif should reveal the names who made him take this wrong decision,” he added.

Safdar said that he does not see Maryam becoming the prime minister of the country anytime soon. “I do not see that happening in the near future because the elections will be held in 2025 after which Shehbaz Sharif will get the next five years and the country will come out of difficulties,” he added.

In response to a question about PTI’s defecting parliamentarians including Raja Riaz joining hands with PMLN, Captain Safdar said that no matter what the situation is, loyalties should not be changed.He also expressed regret over personal statements against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan given by the party’s leadership.