Tessori condoles with Musharraf’s family members

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday went to the residence of the late military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Karachi and offered his condolences to his family members.

During his meeting with the widow of Musharraf, Sehba Musharraf, and son, Bilal Musharraf, he condoled the death of the former president and prayed for the departed soul. The governor said that the services of the late Musharraf would always be remembered for the development and progress of the country.

He praised the services of the former president in building important civic infrastructure in Karachi. He recalled that the late Musharraf had raised the slogan “Pakistan First” and adhered to this belief till his last breath. He said that while giving interviews to Indian and other foreign television channels Musharraf had emphatically presented the case of Pakistan.