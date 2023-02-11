Tessori condoles with Musharraf’s family members

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday went to the residence of the late military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Karachi and offered his condolences to his family members.
During his meeting with the widow of Musharraf, Sehba Musharraf, and son, Bilal Musharraf, he condoled the death of the former president and prayed for the departed soul. The governor said that the services of the late Musharraf would always be remembered for the development and progress of the country.
He praised the services of the former president in building important civic infrastructure in Karachi. He recalled that the late Musharraf had raised the slogan “Pakistan First” and adhered to this belief till his last breath. He said that while giving interviews to Indian and other foreign television channels Musharraf had emphatically presented the case of Pakistan.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
Sindh transport secretary Abdul Halim Sheikh has said that there is no truth in the suspension of work on the Bus...
A 24-year-old pregnant woman reportedly went missing from a hospital. Hijab Fatima, wife of Wasim, was admitted to the...
The Institute of Business Administration and the Institute of Leadership Excellence on Friday joined hands to...
The Sindh High Court issued notices to the federal law officer and the special prosecutor of the National...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a bail application of a man in a child molestation case. The court observed on...
Comments