Engineering universities to be made global brands: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is determined to upgrade engineering universities to make them global brands.

He was speaking at the inauguration of new buildings of the Department of Computer & Information Systems Engineering, Fire Laboratory and Academic Block at the NED University of Engineering & Technology on Friday.

He said the entire paradigm of progress and development had globally been changed into industrialisation, and the government could provide infrastructure; however, it was faculty and students who brought revolution through their innovation.

He said that now the tool of measuring the nations’ power had been changed from war ammunition to technology innovation.

The federal minister said that the UET Lahore, UET Taxila, UET Peshawar, BUET Khuzdar and NED Karachi were being upgraded so that graduates from the universities could better serve the nation after learning advanced skills.

He said that when the PMLN government came into power in 2013, there were several economic challenges; besides, the poor law and order situation. He said the government had tackled the financial crisis and put the country on the right track.

Iqbal said it was the time when many of the financially strong economic powers were keen to invest in the PML-N government-initiated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, the situation changed due to the misconstrued policies of the later governments.

He added that after mutual consultation with the stakeholders, the government had released necessary funds for operation ‘Zarb-e-Azab’, which proved to be fruitful for law and order in the country with the sacrifices rendered by the forces and citizens.

The federal minister stressed that it was high time collective efforts were made for bringing prosperity to the country. He said collective efforts were vital for the cause. He expressed the hope that the faculty and the students of the NED University would work together for such innovations which were required to meet the global advancement challenges.

Vice Chancellor NED University Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi presented a memento to the federal minister. Earlier, in his address Prof Lodi welcomed the federal minister and thanked him over his participation in the event. Faculty members, deans, heads of departments, scholars and students were among the participants on the occasion.