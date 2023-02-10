Pak-Turkiye military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise “ATATURK-XII 2023” was held at Tarbela on Thursday. Troops from the Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.

The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in counter-terrorism, rehearsing and adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

The drills and techniques regarding compound and cave clearance, sniper training, improvised explosives devices (IED) handling and combat medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise.

It was12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries. Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, Director General of Military Training witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Turkish military delegation headed by Centre Commander for Counter-Terrorism Training and Exercise, Colonel Mustafa Kahraman, also attended the closing ceremony.