Mini quakes shut museums in Italy’s Siena

ROME: The Italian city of Siena closed museums, schools and universities on Thursday after a series of small earthquakes shook the famous Tuscan tourist destination.
A 3.5 magnitude tremor struck shortly before 2100 GMT on Wednesday but no immediate damage was reported. That was followed by some 20 smaller tremors overnight, according to Italy´s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV). Siena´s city council said Thursday that Mayor Luigi De Mossi closed “the city´s schools and museums... as well as the universities”.
