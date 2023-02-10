 
Friday February 10, 2023
No play in ITF junior event

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on Thursday in connections with the ITF Junior Tennis Championship due to the wet courts here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Thursday’s matches will now be played today (Friday) depending on the clear weather.

