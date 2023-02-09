PTI wants NA by-polls on March 19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats on March 19 instead of March 16.

In a letter written to the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar contended that March 19 or Thursday would be a working day. Hence, a large section of the public would be busy in carrying out their routine affairs.

“Holding voting on a working day is likely to deprive a large section of voters of their right to vote. Even if a holiday is decided locally, there is a possibility of negative impact on the turnout,” stated Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, reacting on the LHC’s decision of restoring 43 MNAs belonging to PTI, the party leadership urged the NA speaker to show some decency and issue a notification to change the Leader of Opposition in the lower house.

In a statement, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry said the imported opposition leader should vacate the seat after the LHC verdict.

Asad Umar said the court suspended the decision made on the political basis and restored members. PTI leaders lashed out at the government over its fascist tendencies, condemned the arrest of Amir Dogar from Multan and demanded his immediate release.