Sirajul Haq condemns terrorism in KP

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday condemned the recent wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and declared that his party workers would continue holding protests in the province as well as in the federal capital until the restoration of lasting peace.

Addressing a well-attended rally titled “Peace March”, he said the blast at the Police Lines in Peshawar was one of the deadliest terror attacks the province had ever seen. He said the federal and provincial governments had failed to protect the KP people. More than a week has passed since the suicide bombing took place, but the perpetrators of the incident could not be identified, he lamented.

Thousands of people attended the march that started from Nistarabad Chowk and reached the Ashraf Road after passing through different routes, where a public gathering was held. JI acting provincial chief Abdul Wasi, deputy chief Inayatullah Khan, central deputy general secretary Mohammad Asghar, district president Bahrullah Khan and others addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said conspiracies were being hatched to divide the nation on the basis of sects and language and push the country towards a civil war. He said the imperialist forces had launched their old game to disintegrate the country. The US and India wanted to continue war and unrest in Kabul and Islamabad, he added.

The JI chief urged the Afghan government to play a role in the restoration of peace in the region and be aware of international conspiracies. Regarding elections in KP, Punjab and the seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the National Assembly, the JI chief said that general elections should be arranged instead of by-elections as only through general polls, the confidence of the people could be restored.

He said the people had lost trust in the parliament, state institutions, judiciary and politicians, the restoration of the trust of the people was necessary to save the country.