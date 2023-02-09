Naseem Shah hopes to shine in HBL PSL

KARACHI: Naseem Shah is currently one of the hottest properties of Pakistan cricket. The exciting pacer, who celebrates his 20th birthday next month, will be one of the star attractions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) which explodes into action from next week.

Speaking at a launch event where he was introduced as Gillette Pakistan's brand ambassador, Naseem vowed to give his best in the PSL.

“I'm looking forward to giving my best in the PSL,” he told a big audience here on Wednesday.

Naseem, who has had his fair share of injuries since making his international debut, stressed that he was working hard to get fitter.

“It has been my dream to become a great player but to achieve that I have to be fit. I'm working hard on my fitness and am hoping that my best is yet to come.”

Naseem has been Pakistan's key pacer especially in the absence of ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been out of action due to injury.

Experts believe that there is too much work load on pacers like Naseem. The youngster said he would try and manage his work load in order to perform well for Pakistan in all three formats of the game. “I want to excel in all three formats and hopefully I will.”