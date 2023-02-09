Gold sheds Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,000 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs198,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs169,753. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,880 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs60 to Rs2,170 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs51.44 to Rs1,860.42.
KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs464 billion through an auction of the Market Treasury Bills against a...
KARACHI: Bazaar, a B2B marketplace, has launched a raw material sourcing platform for manufacturers across the...
The MCB's logo is seen on a wall outside the bank's head office. — MCB websiteLAHORE: MCB Bank Limited's profit rose...
LAHORE: Usually the privileged sectors are facilitated by the government, but the poor and under privileged are paid...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has registered 2,409 new companies in February 2023,...
KARACHI: Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala on Wednesday said shipping lines and terminal operators were...
Comments