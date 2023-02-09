GCU book fair attracts students, teachers

LAHORE: A three-day book fair offering up to 50 percent discounts by 30 publishers received an overwhelming response from students and teachers on the first two days of its opening at the Government College University Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the book fair organised by the university’s library at the Abdus Salam Hall where eminent publishers set up their stalls. GCU Chief Librarian Muhammad also attended the inaugural ceremony. Talking to media, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said students were being given discount on books and this time we are also providing an opportunity for the students to interact with the authors.

Prof Zaidi said he encourages everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to buy books, meet authors, and expand their knowledge and understanding of the world.