Son stabs woman to death in Korangi

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son at her house in Korangi on Wednesday. The Zaman Town police said 50-year-old Nasreen Bibi was lying in the pool of blood when they reached the property. She was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found Shakir stabbed her mother in the stomach after a fight with her. SSP Sajid Sadozai said Shakir was a drug addict and mentally unwell.

Fire damages launches

Three launches were damaged in a fire that erupted in the fisheries area. It took four fire engines and a water bowser to extinguish the blaze. One of the launches was destroyed and the other two were partially damaged. The firefighters had put out the blaze.