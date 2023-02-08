12 suspected terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

PESHAWAR: Twelve terrorists belonging to the Azharuddin Group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed during an operation in Lakki Marwat late Tuesday night.

An official said the security forces and police were tipped off about the movement of members of the TTP Azhar group from Lakki Marwat to Tank for sabotage activity. The official said an ambush party of army and police intercepted the convoy of terrorists.

“An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and terrorists. The forces hit the pick up of the terrorists with rocket, killing all the 12 terrorists,” the official said late Tuesday night. He added all the security personnel remained unharmed.

The official continued the group was involved in many terrorist incidents in Lakki Marwat and had killed six policemen in the district in December last year. Lakki has witnessed an unprecedented increase in terrorist attacks for over a year.