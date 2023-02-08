Kamran confirms retirement from all forms of cricket

KARACHI: Days after being assigned selection responsibilities by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) both at the senior and junior level, Pakistan’s former Test stumper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday conceded that he is now officially retired from all forms of cricket.

“Definitely,” he told reporters here when asked whether he is now officially retired. However, he said that he will try to play small leagues when there is no assignment of selection.

“Now I have also become selector and mentor of Peshawar Zalmi,” Kamran said. “I will not be able to play major leagues now. But yes I will try to play small leagues of ten to 15 days and will continue my practice and keep myself fit,” Kamran clarified.

Kamran recently was named the head of the national junior selection committee which also includes Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shoaib Khan and Shahid Nazir. He has also been included in the PCB national selection committee being headed by former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed. Yasir Hameed and Mohammad Sami are the other members.

“If you don’t play domestic cricket, then it’s better to also not play the PSL and give chance to others. Evryrone has to quit cricket one day but still I am part of Zalmi as mentor. I have performed for Zalmi and now I will share that experience with the youngsters,” Kamran said.

“It’s the first day of the new role and it seems different but I have to get used to it,” Kamran said.

According to the Peshawar Zalmi spokesman, Kamran will act as batting consultant and mentor of Zalmi for the next seven days. Zalmi held their first training session for the PSL 8 here at the Hanif Mohammad Performance Centre.

Former champions Zalmi will begin their title quest in the PSL-8 from February 14 when they face Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium.