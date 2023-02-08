Indo-Pak ties

The upcoming SCO summit provides Pakistan and India with an opportunity for constructive engagement. There has been a lot of heated rhetoric between the two neighbours in recent weeks, with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto pointing out that while Osama din Laden the crimes of the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’, PM Narendra Modi, have largely been forgotten. While the foreign minister has a point, both India and Pakistan have plenty to throw at each other when it comes to persecution of religious minorities.
Our treatment of Hindus has been, to put it mildly, less than stellar. Given this complex history, fiery rhetoric does us no favours. Pakistan has made steady progress in expanding ties in Central Asia and China in recent years and should seek to take similar steps with India.
Hawa Abdul Basit
Kech
