PM orders restoration of Wikipedia

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the restoration of Wikipedia with immediate effect.
“The prime minister has also constituted a cabinet committee on the matters related to Wikipedia and other online content,” the minister said in a tweet. She said the five-member committee, spearheaded by Minister for Information Technology and Communication Syed Amin Ul Haque, included Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood and herself. Shehbaz constituted the committee as well as directed the restoration of the website in light of the recommendations of a ministerial committee, which conducted the “preliminary examination of the matter (Ban on Wikipedia).
