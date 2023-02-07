3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Buffalo, New York

NEW YORK: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit New York’s Buffalo City on Monday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.
“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.8 - 2 km ENE of West Seneca, New York,” USGS tweeted. As per The New York Post, the quake was detected around 6:15 am in the town of West Seneca, just outside the city of Buffalo. The National Weather Service said it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake, which “was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area.”
