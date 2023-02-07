Street crimes on the rise in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Street crimes have been on the rise in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district, as another person was deprived of cash and cell-phone, sources said on Monday.

A health worker identified as Hizram Shinwari Khan was on his way back home when armed men stopped and thrashed him near the Totikhel village in Sheikhmalkhel locality.According to police, it was 10pm on Sunday when he was stopped and tortured with gun butts. The criminals took away Rs19,000 cash and a cell-phone from him. He was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Two days ago, robbers had deprived a trader of $0.3 million on Landikotal Bypass Road. Traders threatened to close down offices at Torkham and stop import and export via Torkham border if they were not provided security.

Citizens expressed concern over the growing crimes in Landikotal. They said they could not come out of their homes after Maghrib due to threats of criminals.A resident, Asfandyar Shinwari, said robbers also robbed a number of houses in the past several days in Landikotal but the police failed to arrest them.