Free medical camp in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Health Department organised a free medical camp in the Phassi village in the mountainous area of Lower Chitral district.

District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Romi sent a medical team to arrange a free camp for the dwellers of Phassi and adjoin villages after a heavy snowfall and rains in the area.The team examined hundreds of people, including men, women and children and provided them medicines free of cost.The local residents hailed the initiative of the Health Department for organising free medical camp in the inaccessible area.