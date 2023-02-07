Free medical camp in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Health Department organised a free medical camp in the Phassi village in the mountainous area of Lower Chitral district.
District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Romi sent a medical team to arrange a free camp for the dwellers of Phassi and adjoin villages after a heavy snowfall and rains in the area.The team examined hundreds of people, including men, women and children and provided them medicines free of cost.The local residents hailed the initiative of the Health Department for organising free medical camp in the inaccessible area.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Monday registered an FIR against a sub-inspector and others for abusing and torturing a...
LAHORE: Former principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been arrested in Matiari,...
MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: The Coalition for Elections and Democracy , a coalition of leading civil society organisations, on Monday...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq inaugurated the second digital school of Sindh in...
Comments