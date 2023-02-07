Partly cloudy, rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. The City also witnessed early morning scattered rainfall after which the mercury came down slightly.

Rainfall was also witnessed at several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Balakot, Dir, Peshawar, Drosh, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Bacha Khan, Parachinar, Mir Khani, Bannu, Pattan, Mardan, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Joharabad, Astore, Gupis and Skardu while snowfall was witnessed in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Babusar, Astor and Skardu. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 12.4°C and maximum was 24.6°C.