The misdeeds of persons in power and authority have sapped the soul of the nation. The ruling elites have departed from the twin principles behind the conception and creation of Pakistan - democracy and social justice.
How can a nation that throws its very raison d’etre aside expect to survive and prosper?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
