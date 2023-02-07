Gold sheds Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs175,154. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,875 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,929.
