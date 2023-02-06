Sri Lanka making economic recovery: high commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Vice Admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickrama on Sunday said that his country was quietly making an economic recovery after undergoing its worst political and economic setbacks.

Sri Lanka faced intolerable economic losses during the two years of Covid pandemic.

High Commissioner Vice Admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickrama was addressing a reception to commemorate 75th Independence Day of his country at the High Commission, while Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

The high commissioner said that the day holds much significance for the people of Sri Lanka as it reflects the history of great sacrifices made by Sri Lankans in the realisation of its freedom at various stages under the colonial rule. “It is important day to remember and pay tribute to all those who made the supreme sacrifice to ensure independence, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.”

“Today, Sri Lanka boasts of being a modern industrial economy famous as a much sought out tourist destination, owing to its natural splendor, in the form of tropical forests, inland lakes, picturesque beaches and mesmerising scenery,” he said.

“Nicknamed pearl of the Indian Ocean, known for scenic natural landscape, wealth of biodiversity and rich cultural heritage, Sri Lanka is also known for its famous orthodox tea that is growing mainly in the mountainous terrain and for the brand of cricket that is famous in the subcontinent,” he said.

He recalled that Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasingha had emphasised that the topmost priority of his government was to ensure economic revival. “Sri Lanka has chosen a neutral foreign policy with its principle of friendship towards all and enmity towards none,” he added.

The guests from the twin-cities and diplomats discussed the economic situation back in Pakistan and tried to draw parallel with Sri Lanka’s. They expressed hope that Pakistan would overcome its economic complexities much earlier of the timeframe Sri Lanka experienced.

In addition, the ongoing talks with the IMF and a fresh wave of terrorism in the country also came under discussion. The guests appreciated the moves made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir who dashed to the Peshawar mosque attack victims’ families and promised to eliminate terrorism root and branch. They also appreciated the government’s decision to hold the All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss menace of terrorism and take stern steps against the outlaws.