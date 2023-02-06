Rulers busy in vengeful activities, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter chief and former defence minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday accused the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of carrying out revengeful activities against rivals.

“Sheikh Rasheed has been arrested after Fawwad Chaudhry. These people [rulers] are afraid of Imran Khan,” said Pervez Khattak who served as KP chief minister from 2013 to 2018 during the PTI first stint in power in the province while speaking at the party workers convention in the District Council Hall and later addressing a public meeting at Dagai area.

He said the PTI leaders would stay put on the ground and brave all alleged political vendetta unleashed by the PDM government. “I advise the rulers to end the political vendetta against their political rivals as this will not work because the PTI workers are ready to face all the odds,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI leaders and workers were ready for court arrests as the party chief had already announced the launch of the “Jail Bharu Tehreek or the movement to court arrest in near future.

The PTI provincial chief said the masses were reeling under the price spiral because of, what he believed were wrong policies of the present ruling setup. “How those who pushed the countrymen to the multifarious problems, will face them in the coming general elections?” he wondered.

Pervez Khattak directed the party workers to take the message of the party chairman to every house.” This will help PTI return to power with a thumping majority after winning the general elections in KP and Punjab and enable it to serve masses more efficiently,” hoped the KP former chief minister.

He was critical of PDM, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party, branding them a clique of dishonest leaders who damaged the country economically through corruption while in power.

Pervez Khattak said he and his other family members would take part in the coming general elections to continue efforts for the welfare of the people and carry forward the development of the Nowshera district.